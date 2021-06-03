PTK Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PTK) Position Trimmed by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of PTK Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PTK) by 18.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,150 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in PTK Acquisition were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PTK. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTK Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in PTK Acquisition by 190.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 68,495 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in PTK Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PTK opened at $9.88 on Thursday. PTK Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90.

PTK Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

