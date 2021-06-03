Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) PT Lowered to C$2.50

Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) had its target price dropped by analysts at Pi Financial from C$2.60 to C$2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 60.26% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pure Gold Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Pure Gold Mining alerts:

PGM stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.56. The stock had a trading volume of 552,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,765. Pure Gold Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.18 and a twelve month high of C$3.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of C$642.97 million and a PE ratio of -16.42.

Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pure Gold Mining will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Gold Mining Company Profile

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.