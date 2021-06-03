PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) CFO Michael E. Dee Buys 2,936 Shares

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) CFO Michael E. Dee bought 2,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PCT opened at $19.69 on Thursday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a current ratio of 8.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,545,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at $330,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Independent Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,346,000. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

