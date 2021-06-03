Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) Issued By Zacks Investment Research

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for AnPac Bio-Medical Science in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for AnPac Bio-Medical Science’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ANPC opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.07. AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09. The company has a market capitalization of $51.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.87.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science by 27.8% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AnPac Bio-Medical Science in the first quarter worth approximately $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Company Profile

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a development-stage biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It also manufactures cancer differentiation analysis devices; and offers physical checkup package services.

