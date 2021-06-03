Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) was downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Qutoutiao stock opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.20. Qutoutiao has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $624.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $196.69 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Qutoutiao during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Qutoutiao during the first quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Qutoutiao during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Qutoutiao during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 1,410.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 17,226 shares in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users; and Quduopai mobile application, as well as provides online data processing and transaction processing services.

