Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) was downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Qutoutiao stock opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.20. Qutoutiao has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $624.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.71.
Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $196.69 million during the quarter.
About Qutoutiao
Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users; and Quduopai mobile application, as well as provides online data processing and transaction processing services.
