Qwertycoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.02 Million (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Qwertycoin has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $58.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000165 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

QWC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

