Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Bought by Sadoff Investment Management LLC

Sadoff Investment Management LLC raised its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 922,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Radian Group comprises about 1.5% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Radian Group worth $21,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth $50,402,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth $48,896,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,235,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,384 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 500.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,692,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,695 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,803,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,100 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $89,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,176.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Mary Dickerson acquired 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.91 per share, for a total transaction of $205,617.25. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,992 shares of company stock worth $568,395. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:RDN traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $22.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,653. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.45. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $25.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $328.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.97 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.18%.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

