Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Short Interest Update

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the April 29th total of 872,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of RADI stock opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $16.21.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $22.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo bought 925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $12,903,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases rooftops, wireless towers, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in 7,189 leases situated on 5,427 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

