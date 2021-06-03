Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 332.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,444 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 297.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 341.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $20.72 on Thursday. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.38.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $186.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

