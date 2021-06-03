Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 302.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,345 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $339,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,223,785.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,142 shares in the company, valued at $836,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCBI opened at $34.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.28. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.95.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $176.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

