RAI Finance (RAI) One Day Volume Hits $2.66 Million

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One RAI Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RAI Finance has a market cap of $44.07 million and $2.66 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RAI Finance has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00069318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.77 or 0.00323740 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $88.44 or 0.00229470 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $452.29 or 0.01173587 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,672.08 or 1.00345057 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00033456 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance was first traded on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,610,798 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

