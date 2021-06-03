Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RAIFY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Raiffeisen Bank International presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of RAIFY stock opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.62.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

