Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.10

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RAIFY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Raiffeisen Bank International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Raiffeisen Bank International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.62.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.68%.

About Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

