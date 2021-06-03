Rajesh A. Aji Sells 1,845 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $277,137.45. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,092.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rajesh A. Aji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,562 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.78, for a total value of $255,824.36.

Shares of BILL opened at $155.94 on Thursday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.07 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.17 and a beta of 2.37.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

