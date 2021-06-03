Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.48

Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.48 and last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 17041 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RC shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 47.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 22.35%.

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $54,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea Petro purchased 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $67,355.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $67,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

