REDW Wealth LLC Sells 208 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

REDW Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,868 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.1% of REDW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,330,000 after buying an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,844,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,656,091,000 after buying an additional 595,997 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 258,755 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,553,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.70.

Microsoft stock opened at $247.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.01 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.