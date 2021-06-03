Reef Market Cap Reaches $341.87 Million (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Reef has a total market cap of $341.87 million and approximately $125.11 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for $0.0270 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00082901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00104630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00024423 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $393.38 or 0.01019148 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00052921 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef (REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 12,666,667,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

