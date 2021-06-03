Refinable (FINE) Price Reaches $0.78 on Exchanges

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded 7% lower against the dollar. Refinable has a market capitalization of $32.18 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00002074 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00067243 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.79 or 0.00314459 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.48 or 0.00252751 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.69 or 0.01137436 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,704.65 or 0.99807976 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00032728 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

