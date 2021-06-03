Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)’s share price dropped 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $173.63 and last traded at $173.81. Approximately 8,103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 404,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.61.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.92.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total value of $1,523,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,192,346.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total transaction of $3,816,786.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,150 shares in the company, valued at $36,364,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,039 shares of company stock worth $7,752,809. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

