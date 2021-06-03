Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Repsol alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS REPYY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,891. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.87. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.77.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Repsol had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. Equities analysts predict that Repsol will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.