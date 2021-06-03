RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Trading 0.5% Higher

RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $1.03. 475 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 19,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.16. The stock has a market cap of $72.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.63 and a beta of -0.45.

RESAAS Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RSASF)

RESAAS Services Inc develops a cloud-based technology platform for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

