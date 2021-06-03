Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $395,000 Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 13,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.86.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $195.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.79. The company has a market cap of $84.41 billion, a PE ratio of 87.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.35. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $195.50.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

In other Crown Castle International news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $1,790,339. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

