Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $575,000 Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 129.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,351,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,386,000 after buying an additional 686,581 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 275.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 519,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,020,000 after buying an additional 381,280 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,469,000 after buying an additional 269,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,892,000 after buying an additional 260,681 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of CMI opened at $259.85 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.61 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 44.33%.

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.70.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.