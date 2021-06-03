Reviewing Nikola (NKLA) & The Competition

Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) is one of 50 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Nikola to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.9% of Nikola shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of Nikola shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Nikola and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nikola N/A -47.45% -44.49% Nikola Competitors -421.80% 2.25% -0.20%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nikola and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nikola $90,000.00 -$384.31 million -15.41 Nikola Competitors $52.36 billion $1.86 billion 39.36

Nikola’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nikola. Nikola is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Nikola and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nikola 0 6 4 0 2.40 Nikola Competitors 916 2282 2592 147 2.33

Nikola presently has a consensus price target of $28.44, indicating a potential upside of 55.10%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential downside of 1.47%. Given Nikola’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Nikola is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Nikola has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nikola’s peers have a beta of 1.48, suggesting that their average share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nikola peers beat Nikola on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector. The Energy business unit is focuses on developing and constructing a network of hydrogen fueling stations for its fuel-cell electric and other customers. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

