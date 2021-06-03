RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $6.75 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RF Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Get RF Industries alerts:

NASDAQ RFIL opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.89 million, a P/E ratio of -152.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.68.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). RF Industries had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $32,853.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,304.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 4,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $27,932.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,531.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $51,995 and have sold 7,617 shares valued at $51,185. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in RF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in RF Industries by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in RF Industries during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in RF Industries by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 51,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 24,187 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of RF Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.