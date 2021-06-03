Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.32% of United Community Banks worth $9,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter worth about $205,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $339,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,223,785.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $34.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.28. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $36.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.95.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $176.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.33 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

