Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 7,781 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,992 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in AAON were worth $9,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in AAON by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in AAON by 38.7% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in AAON in the first quarter valued at $2,006,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AAON by 1.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AAON by 321.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 29,821 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AAON alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAON. TheStreet upgraded AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $63.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.87. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.90 and a 1 year high of $81.25.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. AAON had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $115.79 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

In other news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,146,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $73,141.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,939.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,789 shares of company stock worth $1,702,827 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.