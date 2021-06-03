Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,283 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Brookfield Renewable worth $8,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $43.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $63.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BEPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

