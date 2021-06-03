Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,306 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $9,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $49,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $774,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,024,616.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNSL opened at $162.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $141.85 and a one year high of $252.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.45.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 22.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

KNSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist decreased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Compass Point upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.33.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.