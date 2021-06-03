Rice Partnership LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Rice Partnership LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,066 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.28. 253,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,405,207. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

