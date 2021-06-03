Rice Partnership LLC Sells 131 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Rice Partnership LLC lessened its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Copart by 672.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Copart by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Copart by 2,485.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock traded down $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $123.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,255. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.55. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.55 and a 1 year high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CPRT shares. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,345,232.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

