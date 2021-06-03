Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 602.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 625,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 536,372 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.77 on Thursday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56. The stock has a market cap of $641.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.85 and a beta of 1.51.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $81.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.06 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RIGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.