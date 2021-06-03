Robert W. Baird Lowers Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $150.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.17% from the company’s previous close.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down previously from $213.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.27.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $123.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.95. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 1.24. Splunk has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 40.73% and a negative return on equity of 42.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $222,856.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,288,418.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,419.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,730 shares of the software company’s stock worth $135,866,000 after acquiring an additional 13,084 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Splunk by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,100,935 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $149,155,000 after buying an additional 321,388 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,455 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Splunk by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Splunk by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,857 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

