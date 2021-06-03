Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Gap Down to $42.97

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $42.97, but opened at $40.51. Royalty Pharma shares last traded at $43.08, with a volume of 1,413 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royalty Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion and a PE ratio of 26.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.01. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.61 million. On average, research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 69,822 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $2,941,600.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 43,927 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $2,034,698.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,198 shares of company stock valued at $4,995,301 over the last three months. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. 40.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

