Royce & Associates LP Has $5.87 Million Stock Holdings in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) by 125.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,144,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 636,523 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 3.81% of LSB Industries worth $5,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 10,167 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in shares of LSB Industries by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 901,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 133,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of LSB Industries by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 871,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 57,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXU stock opened at $6.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $195.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.91. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $6.92.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.15 million. LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a negative return on equity of 38.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th.

In other news, VP Harold L. Rieker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $25,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

