Royce & Associates LP Lowers Stake in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Pure Cycle were worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCYO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pure Cycle during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Pure Cycle by 281.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYO opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.68 million, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.35. Pure Cycle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.63.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 88.03% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $4.74 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Pure Cycle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

