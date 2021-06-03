Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 209,702 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,001,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209,702 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.9% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $493,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.3% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 26,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 210,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.4% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 53,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

JNJ stock opened at $166.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $437.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.89.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

