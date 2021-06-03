Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives $135.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. HSBC lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. AlphaValue lowered Ryanair to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $121.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $63.85 and a 12-month high of $121.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of -22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Ryanair by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

