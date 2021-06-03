Sadoff Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,069,347 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 3.9% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $55,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CSCO. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.82. 105,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,405,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $54.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,395 shares of company stock worth $1,970,410 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

