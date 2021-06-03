Sadoff Investment Management LLC Makes New $336,000 Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,778,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $320,643,000 after buying an additional 433,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $61.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,463,900. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.12. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

