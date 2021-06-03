Sadoff Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 45.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 48,699,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,440,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,179 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,753,000 after purchasing an additional 42,246,120 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,111 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,624,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,385,784,000 after purchasing an additional 694,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,002,000 after buying an additional 2,319,004 shares during the period.

VWO traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,382,379. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.64. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

