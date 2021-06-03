Sagicor Financial (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Scotiabank

Sagicor Financial (OTCMKTS:SGCFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Scotiabank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a C$9.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SGCFF opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. Sagicor Financial has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $5.80.

Sagicor Financial Company Profile

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in the Caribbean and the United States. It operates through Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, Sagicor Life USA, and Head Office and Other segments. The company offers life and health insurance, property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products, as well as annuities and pension administration services.

