Sagicor Financial (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Scotiabank

Sagicor Financial (OTCMKTS:SGCFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Scotiabank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a C$9.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of SGCFF opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. Sagicor Financial has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $5.80.
Sagicor Financial Company Profile
Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Sagicor Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sagicor Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.