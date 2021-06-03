SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Stock Price Down 4.9%

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)’s stock price traded down 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.24 and last traded at $44.24. 25,426 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,117,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.53.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush lowered their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut SailPoint Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.13.

The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -220.14 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.09.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $996,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,042,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,920,035.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 10.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 36,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

