Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Stake Decreased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $9,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,383,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the first quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,194,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,104,000 after purchasing an additional 22,880 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 23.6% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $163.32 on Thursday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.57 and a twelve month high of $177.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.13.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is -429.27%.

In other news, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $409,512.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,431.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAFM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens cut Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays cut Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

