SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Receives $322.45 Average Target Price from Brokerages

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $323.91.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBAC. Barclays increased their price target on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

SBA Communications stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $309.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,411. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.83. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 251.72 and a beta of 0.20. SBA Communications has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,662.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total value of $523,647.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,734. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 70.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

