SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $337.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $321.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SBA Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $323.91.

SBAC stock opened at $309.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.72 and a beta of 0.20. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $328.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $289.83.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,908 shares of company stock worth $1,790,734 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

