Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $124 million-$142 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.32 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SDGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Schrödinger has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.67.

Shares of SDGR stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.48. 4,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,560. Schrödinger has a fifty-two week low of $46.27 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -394.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Schrödinger will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Schrödinger news, CFO Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $445,697.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,574 shares in the company, valued at $445,697.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Sender sold 28,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $1,914,976.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,124,027 shares of company stock worth $82,983,326 over the last 90 days.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

