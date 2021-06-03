Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.15-6.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.15-7.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.24 billion.

SAIC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,376. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.56. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $68.76 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Science Applications International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Science Applications International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.00.

In other news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,467.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.