Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Hits New 52-Week High at $73.51

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.51 and last traded at $72.34, with a volume of 3764 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.54.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SGMS. TheStreet raised shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Union Gaming Research raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.90.

The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.22.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,278,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 292.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scientific Games Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

