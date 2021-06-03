SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Receives $20.06 Average PT from Analysts

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.06.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SCPL shares. Bank of America lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Macquarie raised their price objective on SciPlay from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised SciPlay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Get SciPlay alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 84.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,598,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,785 shares in the last quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 49.6% during the first quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP now owns 1,611,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,074,000 after acquiring an additional 534,408 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SciPlay by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,922,000 after buying an additional 73,100 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in SciPlay by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 922,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after buying an additional 27,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in SciPlay by 16.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 922,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,926,000 after buying an additional 128,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

SCPL stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $16.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,487. SciPlay has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.93.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SciPlay will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.